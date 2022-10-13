More than 400,000 people from at-risk groups vaccinated against influenza until October 9

A number of 401,785 people from at-risk groups were vaccinated against influenza until October 9 with vaccine distributed free of charge by the Ministry of Health, informs the National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health.

In the week of October 3 - 9, at the national level, the total number of cases of acute respiratory infections (clinical flu, IACRS and pneumonia) was 59,564, compared to 47,900 registered in the same period last year, Agerpres informs.

A number of 98 cases of clinical flu were reported nationally between October 3 and 9, compared to 29 cases registered last year in the same period.

No confirmed cases of influenza have been reported.