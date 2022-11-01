More than 49 tons of steel filings, returned to the sending company in Bulgaria

"The border policemen of the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point stopped in the last 24 hours, for control, on the way into the country, two means of transport driven by two Bulgarian citizens who were transporting, according to the documents presented, sawdust waste steel, loaded from Bulgaria and destined for a company in Romania. There being suspicions about the legality of these transports, the border police requested authorized support from the commissioners of the Giurgiu Environmental Guard. Thus, during the checks, it was determined that the means of transport contained 49,340 kilograms of waste steel filings," the press release reads.Following the verification of the transfer documents, the border police found that none of the shipments were registered in the ROAFM Register - the Register of registration of waste introduced in Romania, for the purpose of recovery.Consequently, the competent authorities did not allow the means of transport to enter the territory of Romania, the waste being returned to the sending company.