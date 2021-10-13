More than 567,600 women shareholders or business associates in Romanian companies as of end-August

The number of women shareholders or business associates in Romanian companies was 567,626 as of end-August, accounting for 36.98 percent of the country's total number of shareholders or associates, shows data with the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC) consulted by AGERPRES.

Male shareholders or associates with the 1,086,496 companies operating in Romania as of end-August stood at 967,171, accounting for 63.02 percent of the total 1,534,797 business associates/individual shareholders in the reporting period.

According to ONRC statistics, the highest number of women shareholders/business associates was in Bucharest City - 125,527 (36.10 pct), followed by Cluj County - 30,825 (35.93 pct), Ilfov County - 27,715 (37.43 pct) and Timis County - 25,802 (36.12 pct); the counties with the fewest female shareholders/business associates were Covasna - with 3,577 (36.49 pct), Mehedinti - 3,742 (37.39 pct) and Ialomita - 4,113 (37.81 pct).