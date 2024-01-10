More than 61,000 travelers, including 7,035 Ukrainians, enter Romania on Jan 9

Approximately 143,600 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 39,400 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Tuesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 61,610 travelers of whom 7,035 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on January 9, the IGPF said.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10, 2022 is 7,081,147, the IGPF reports.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 35 illegal acts (17 crimes and 18 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods is of roughly RON 56,300.

Fines worth RON 48,800 were also issued.

20 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 11 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.