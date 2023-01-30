More than 65,000 people enter Romania on Jan 29, including 6,600 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 65,000 people, including 6,600 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Sunday, January 29, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Monday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide, approximately 138,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 35,700 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,429,315 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 31 illegal acts (17 crimes and 14 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over RON 6,800 in fines in the process.

The border police also seized goods worth approximately RON 45,000.

The police denied the entry of 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.