More than 70 migrants found hiding in three trucks at border with Hungary

More than 70 foreign nationals, migrants from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Syria, Sri Lanka and Turkey, were discovered by the authorities, on Friday, while trying to leave the country illegally, hidden in three trucks carrying goods that underwent checks at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the western Arad Border Police informed.

37 clandestine travelers were found in a truck driven by a Romanian, which was transporting refrigerators to Italy.

"After carrying out a detailed control of the truck, the service dog signaled the presence of some people in the means of transport, and upon opening the semi-trailer, 37 Sri Lankan citizens were discovered hiding, who intended to illegally cross the state border with the aim of reaching Western European countries," the Arad Border Police said.

Also with the help of trained dogs, 20 migrants from Syria and Turkey were discovered hiding in a truck transporting refrigerators to Poland driven by a Turk.

In the third truck, driven by a Romanian who was transporting auto parts to Italy, the border police discovered, hidden among the goods, 15 migrants from Bangladesh and Ethiopia, aged between 19 and 42.AGERPRES