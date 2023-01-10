More than 72,000 people enter Romania on Monday, including 8,371 Ukrainian nationals

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Monday, 72,237 people entered Romania through the border points, including 8,371 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 160,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, completed the control formalities at the border checkpoints throughout the country, both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, with 87,700 people and over 39,600 means of transport on the outbound.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 3,278,502 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 43 illegal acts (23 crimes and 20 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over 4,300 RON in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of 23,000 RON were impounded.

The Border police denied the entry of 32 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.