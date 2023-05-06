More than 86,000 travelers, including 8,920 Ukrainians, enter Romania on May 5

Approximately 187,300 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 50,400 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Friday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 86,716 travelers, of whom 8,920 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on May 5, the IGPF said.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 4,155,112, the IGPF reports.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 65 illegal acts (44 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to more than RON 3,170,000.

Fines worth approximately RON 9,500 were also issued.

19 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 16 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES