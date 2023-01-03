More than 92,000 persons enter Romania on Monday, 7,000 of them Ukrainians

More than 92,000 people entered Romania on Monday, through the border crossing points, of whom 6,918 were Ukrainian citizens, according to the representatives of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), Agerpres informs.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 192,600 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with more than 45,200 means of transport, went through the control formalities (both on the way in and on the way out) through the border crossing points nationwide.As of February 10 (pre-conflict period), a total of 3,228,890 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.In the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected 32 illegal acts (15 offences and 17 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens and seized goods worth approximately 5,750 lei.The fines applied amounted to more than 20,200 lei.Also on Monday, 13 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 36 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.