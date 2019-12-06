More than three quarters of Romanian households have internet access at home

No less than 75.7 percent of Romanian households have internet access at home in 2019, up 3.3 percentage points compared to the previous year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said.

According to INS, about 61.8 percent of the households with internet at home are urban households.

By regions, the Bucharest-Ilfov region has the highest share of internet-connected households (almost 6 out of 7 households), followed by the West and North-West regions. The lowest shares are registered in the North-East and South-Muntenia regions, with 70.6 percent and 70.9 percent, respectively.

Fixed broadband connections account for 78.4 percent of all home internet connections, followed by mobile broadband connections (64.2 percent) and narrowband connections (9.7 percent).