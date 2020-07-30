Most COVID-19 cases: Bucharest (5,723), Suceava (4,514), Arges (3,112) and Brasov (2,993)

The City of Bucharest (5,723) and the counties of Suceava (4,514), Arges (3,112) and Brasov (2,993) are the areas with the most COVID-19 cases recorded up to now, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.

Over 2,000 cases are recorded also in Galati County - 2,050.

12 counties have over 1,000 cases reported until now - Arad, Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Prahova, Timis, Vrancea.

In the GCS report there are also 50 persons who are not allotted to any county.