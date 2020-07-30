 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Most COVID-19 cases: Bucharest (5,723), Suceava (4,514), Arges (3,112) and Brasov (2,993)

DW
Coronavirus COVID-19

The City of Bucharest (5,723) and the counties of Suceava (4,514), Arges (3,112) and Brasov (2,993) are the areas with the most COVID-19 cases recorded up to now, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.

Over 2,000 cases are recorded also in Galati County - 2,050.

12 counties have over 1,000 cases reported until now - Arad, Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Prahova, Timis, Vrancea.

In the GCS report there are also 50 persons who are not allotted to any county.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.