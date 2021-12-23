Most new cases of COVID-19 compared to last reported - in Bucharest (199)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 199, followed by Arad - 45 and Bihor and Sibiu - 42 each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

The fewest cases were in Giurgiu - 1, Botosani, Calarasi and Mehedinti - 3 each.

The municipality of Bucharest has an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of 0.62 per thousand inhabitants, slightly lower than the previous day, when it was 0.64 per thousand inhabitants.

Arad County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections cumulated at 14 days, with 1.39 cases per thousand inhabitants.