 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Most new cases of COVID-19 compared to last reported - in Bucharest (199)

forbes.ro
COVID-19 test pozitiv

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 199, followed by Arad - 45 and Bihor and Sibiu - 42 each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

The fewest cases were in Giurgiu - 1, Botosani, Calarasi and Mehedinti - 3 each.

The municipality of Bucharest has an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of 0.62 per thousand inhabitants, slightly lower than the previous day, when it was 0.64 per thousand inhabitants.

Arad County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections cumulated at 14 days, with 1.39 cases per thousand inhabitants.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.