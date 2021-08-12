 
     
Most new cases of COVID-19, in Bucharest - 101

The most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last report were registered in Bucharest - 101 and in the counties of Ilfov - 35, Suceava - 24, Cluj - 18 and Bistrita-Nasaud - 12, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday.

In three counties there were were no new cases of COVID-19 registered.

All counties and the Bucharest Municipality remain in the green scenario from the standpoint of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the County of Ilfov - 0.31.

