Most new cases of COVID-19, in Bucharest

The most new cases of COVID-19 from the last reporting were registered in Bucharest - 134, followed by the counties of Cluj - 81, Timis - 44, Ilfov - 39 and Suceava - 29, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

In Covasna county there were no new cases of COVID-19. The least amount of cases were registered in the counties of Valcea - 1, Botosani - 2 and 3 cases each in the counties of Salaj, Tulcea and Vrancea.

All counties and Bucharest municipality remain in the green scenario from the standpoint of infections with the novel coronavirus, the largest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the Ilfov county - 0.65 and Bucharest - 0.52, while the national average is at 0.26 cases per thousand inhabitants.

