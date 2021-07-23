Most new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Bucharest, 13 and Ilfov, while 16 counties with zero cases

The most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to the last report were recorded in Bucharest - 13 and in the counties of Ilfov - 11 , Satu Mare - 9, Timis and Iasi - 7 each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

In 16 counties, no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence rate per thousand inhabitants being recorded in Ilfov County - 0.08, Agerpres informs.