Most new cases of COVID recorded in Bucharest (249); Satu Mare County - in yellow scenario

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to the last report, were recorded in Bucharest - 249 and in Cluj - 143, Timis - 121 and Constanta - 99 counties, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

The least cases were reported in the counties of Covasna - 0, Buzau - 3 and Harghita - 8.

Satu Mare County entered the yellow scenario, having an incidence of infections, cumulated at 14 days, of 2.53 cases per thousand inhabitants.The other counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario from the point of view of the number of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the counties of Ilfov - 1.77, Bistrita Nasaud - 1.63, Timis - 1.60 and in the Capital City - 1.52.