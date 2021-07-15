 
     
Most new COVID cases - in Bucharest; no case in 21 counties

Most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 12 and in the counties of Arad - 5, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Teleorman - 4, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Maramures, Olt and Vrancea - 2 each, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday.

In the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Giurgiu, Iasi and Sibiu, one case was registered.

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in 21 counties.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the new coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in Prahova county - 0.07 and in Cluj and Satu Mare counties - 0.05.

