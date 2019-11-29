 
     
Mother of supposed rape murder victim Luiza Melencu: Presidential advisor promised help

Luiza Mihaela Melencu

Georgeta Melencu, mother of 18-year-old Luiza Melencu who went missing this April in Caracal, said on Friday, after having met with President Klaus Iohannis's advisor Andrei Muraru, that she was promised help.

"The discussion affected me. I even cried (...) discussing the case. (...) I told him exactly what happened to me, how it all started off on the wrong foot," she said upon leaving Cotroceni Palace.

Asked if she had been promised help, Georgeta Melencu replied: "We'll see along the way. (...) He said we will be helped, for sure."

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the mother of Luiza Melencu, the girl whom Gheorghe Dinca confessed to having abducted and killed, will be received on Friday by a presidential advisor at the Cotroceni Palace.

