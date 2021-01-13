Motorcycle rally: Emanuel Gyenes ranks 32nd in Dakar Rally 2021 Stage 10

Romanian Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) ranked 32nd in the Dakar Rally 2021 Stage 10, which took place on Wednesday in the Saudi towns of Neom and Al Ula, finishing 01h 04 min 02 seconds behind the winner, Ricky Brabec.

Gyenes' general ranking is 26th, 07 h 23 min 52 sec behind the leader. He ranked 2nd in the Malle Moto event (without technical assistance), finishing 01 h 02 min 21 seconds behind Lithuanian leader Arunas Gelazninkas, with little chances of catching up to him. Mani Gyenes also finished 2nd in the Marathon event, with a 04 h 12 min 35 seconds difference between him and Spanish Tosha Schareina.

On Thursday there will take place Stage 9, the last before the final one, between Al Ula and Yanbu, 557-kilometre long, of 511 timed kilometres (the longest special event of the rally).