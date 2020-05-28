Motorcycle registrations down 17.9% in Romania in first four months

The number of motorcycle registrations in Romania decreased by 17.9% in the first four months, informs on Thursday the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA).

According to APIA data, in April 2020 the Romanian motorcycle market decreased by 62.1% compared to the same month of last year, while in March the decrease was 2.3% compared to March 2019.

"This result is generated by a mixed evolution in the first four months of 2020 (the figures are for the group of important countries), in which we notice significant increases in January and February and significant decreases in March and especially in April. Thus, due to the seasonality of the motorcycle market, which usually means that in the spring months we have a period of growth, as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that generated these decreases, the whole year 2020 will be put under pressure," mentions the release.