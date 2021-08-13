Motorsport: 34 pilots to start 3rd stage of Super Rally National Championship on city circuit

The third stage of the Super Rally National Championship will take place this weekend on a street circuit, in the center of the City of Deva, where 34 pilots are expected at the start, among them Ferome France, Mihai Leu and Dani Otil, shows a press release of the Romanian Motorsport Federation, sent to AGERPRES.

The main favorites to win this race are Jerome France (Formula Renault), Mihai Leu (Ferrari 458 Challenge) and Dani Otil (Radical SR4). At the first edition organized in Deva, last year, the win was taken by Otil, when he edged less of a second in on France.

Otil thus set the circuit's best time, being clocked in with 03:47,860. Two of the surprises on the roster of this weekend are Norbert Maior and Danut Budai, top pilots in the National Rally Championship, the first successfully competing in the European Championship.

Maior will pilot a unique model, Midjet 1300, which he will share in Deva with a renowned pilot of Romanian motorsport, Edwin Keleti. The first national champion in super rally history, Vlad Cosma, also announced his presence on board a Peugeot 208 R2. The super rally stage will see pilots from Romania, Hungary, Italy, Bulgaria, and France take the start.

On Friday evening, the pilots will be presented to the public, starting with 20:00 hrs, near Decebal's statue, and the official start will be given on Saturday morning at 9:15 with the qualification round. The final of the best 12 pilots will take place between 12:00 and 15:00.