Mountain rescuers, border police start searching for two Ukrainians stuck in Maramures Mountains

Mountain rescuers and border police officers this morning started a joint mission for the recovery of two Ukrainian citizens stuck in the Maramures Mountains, according to head of the Maramures County Mountain Rescue Service Dan Benga.

"Two Ukrainian citizens, on the road for 4 days, suffering from hypothermia and frostbites and unable to continue their trip due to the heavy snow on the mountain and due frigid weather - between -8 and -10 Celsius degrees - arrived in Romania, somewhere in the border area for about an hour. Fortunately, we managed to get the coordinates - the location of the Ukrainians thanks to the colleagues from the Maramures Border Police who speak Ukrainian and thanks to the colleagues from STS Maramures which later managed to locate it on the map," said Benga.

He also said that a rescue helicopter was requested to evacuate the two.

"A helicopter was also requested - we will be notified soon if the weather permits the helicopter to land. The Border Police has dispatched an on-duty patrol to the area that will inform us of the situation on the ground. The Ukrainians were advised to start a fire - they made it as far as to the edge of a forest now - to move continuously within a radius of no more than 20-30 metres, so as not to leave the localisation area. They have a charged phone (battery still at 75%) and they were warned that when they hear the helicopter to come out of the forest and wave to be noticed."