Mountain rescuers recieve 22 calls in last 24 hours, 21 people rescued, seven rushed to hospital

The National mountain rescuers Salvamont dispatcher received, in the last 24 hours, 22 calls requesting emergency intervention, Agerpres informs.

There were five calls in Gorj, four in Cluj, three each in Lupeni and Sibiu, two in Maramures and the same number in Voineasa and one each in Mures, Vrancea and Caras-Severin.

"In the case of these interventions, 21 people were saved, of which 7 were handed over to the Ambulance or SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) for transport to the hospital. 26 calls were received requesting advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area," the representatives of the National Salvamont Dispatch wrote on Facebook.

