Movement to be free for Catholic Easter services on 3-4 April from 20 hrs to 2 am

"On the night of April 3 to 4, people will be allowed to move between 20:00 and 2:00 hours to participate in religious services organized on the occasion of the Catholic Easter. Wearing the protective mask correctly, covering the mouth and nose, remain mandatory in public spaces, including in religious venues during the religious services," said Monica Dajbog, at the National Center for Integrated Leadership, agerpres.ro confirms.

She added that the access of believers to houses of worship or other spaces where they will have religious gatherings or processions will be made in such a way as to ensure an area of at least 4 square meters for each person and a distance of 2 meters between people.