MP Catalin Tenita: 5 billion euros, at risk because of cloud law

The cloud law, promoted by Government ordinance, has serious problems noted by the associations of companies in the field, related to the nature of the cloud software, namely the fact that this law collects a lot of the citizens' personal data, establishing thus a control of the authorities over them, warned on Monday the deputy Catalin Tenita, member of REPER (Renew Europe).

"The smart guys' companies that offered software to the state said that they offered them as property and this will continue to happen. So basically they will be favored in tenders, the others will be excluded because they do not offer ownership and thus digitization under PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan] will be just as bad as digitization so far. What does this thing mean?! 5 billion euros that are at risk, that's the amount that goes to digitization, 5 billion, most of which will probably go to the smart guys's companies," Tenita told a press conference held at the Palace of the Parliament.

According to him, the cloud law collects "a lot of personal data from the beneficiaries", without establishing clear enough guarantees about how this data is aggregated and accessed by the authorities, with the risk that this data may not be used only when necessary.

The deputy drafted and submitted, together with his parliamentary colleagues with the REPER party, a series of amendments, among them one that would allow the installation of software in the cloud over which the beneficiary has property right.

Another amendment submitted by REPER concerns the logging of access to personal data, "which stipulates the need for access to these logs to be continuous, free and in real time for system users, without resorting to public authorities (or the court) to determine whether someone is illegally searching through personal data".

"Given that we have an increasingly militarized government, increasingly interested in the non-civilian side, I think it is important to have guarantees on digital rights. On the other hand, we must show that this government seeks to minimize social rights, NGOs' access to the possibility of suing certain entities. All these issues are related to each other, so we are creating a state in which the unelected public authorities, above all, have many rights, while the citizens and journalists have fewer and fewer rights," Catalin Tenita said.AGERPRES