MP Marcel Ciolacu: We will also ackowledge Pro Romania group in the Deputies' Chamber, as it exists

Marcel Ciolacu, proposed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) to head the Deputies' Chamber, stated that the MPs from the Pro Romania party will be acknowledged as a parliamentary group.

"I promised this and the first thing that I want to do, alongside Mrs PM, is to acknowledge some things that are obvious. As I already accepted, and Mrs PM and interim leader of the party accepted the vote of the people, we are now trying to see what happened, and most definitely the Deputies' Chamber will also acknowledge the Pro Romania group too, as it exists," MP Marcel Ciolacu told Parliament on Wednesday.

He added that he spoke of "what is normal and not of alliances," when asked if PSD considers a possible alliance with Pro Romania, and he added: "And we are also not hoping to get any votes."

PM Viorica Dancila, who stood by Marcel Ciolacu's side in Parliament, specified: "Let's not try to make things even more complicated, we don't have an alliance with Pro Romania."

