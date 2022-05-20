MP Rozalia Biro announces CEI Innovation Summit in Bucharest this year

Chair of the Lower House Foreign Policy Committee Rozalia Biro announced on Friday in Oradea that a new event format called "Central European Initiative Innovation Summit" will be set up within the 17-strong regional intergovernmental forum, and that its first edition will probably be organized this year.

Over May 16-17, Rozalia Biro headed a Romanian delegation to Sofia, participating in a meeting of the three CEI committees on "Cross-border Cooperation and Innovation in the CEI Region". At the end of the two days of discussion, the participants drafted a final document inviting national parliaments to create and develop policies aimed at speeding up technological and sustainable development of member states, recommending also member states to focus more on investing in research and innovation and encouraging them to ensure greater researcher mobility for the promotion of their results.

In her capacity as chair of the CEI Economic Committee, Rozalia Biro launched the invitation and announced that Bucharest will host in October an interparliamentary meeting of CEI countries on "The Consequences of the Ukrainian War on Our Economies."

The Central European Initiative (CEI) brings together 9 EU member states and 8 non-EU member states in Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe to promote regional cooperation for EU integration and sustainable development. AGERPRES