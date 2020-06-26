MS requests reports regarding asymptomatics and results of evaluation of hospitals treating SARS-CoV-2 patients

Representatives of the Health Ministry (MS) have requested on Friday the public health directorates a report regarding the identification and preparation of units destined for the isolation and treatment of asymptomatic persons infected with the novel coronavirus, but also the result of the evaluation of hospitals that ensure medical assistance for patients with SARS-CoV-2, in view of resuming admittance and programmed surgical interventions, as well as activity in out-patient units, for non-COVID patients.

"Today, during a videoconference, representatives of the Health Ministry have requested the public health directorates a report regarding the identification and preparation of units destined for isolation and treatment of asymptomatics infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the provisions of Order 1137/2020," shows a release sent to AGERPRES.

Furthermore, according to the MS, until the start of next week, representatives of public health directorates will send to the Health Ministry the result of evaluations of hospitals that ensure medical assistance for patients tested positive with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in view of resuming admittance and programmed surgical interventions, as well as activity in ambulatory units, for non-COVID patients.

During the videoconference other issues were discussed, regarding other problems that the public health directorates and some hospitals are facing in this period, as well as the deficit of specialty medical staff predominantly in intensive care and epidemiology due to the lack of possibility of transfer between units, the result of controls conducted by the Court of Accounts, the overtime payment, MS mentions.

The deadline to send these report is Monday.

Based on these reports, the leadership of the Health Ministry will decide the measures that will be taken in the coming period, as well as the future legislative modifications which will be necessary, the quoted source also shows.