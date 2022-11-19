MT's StateSec Savoiu: We still have train stations that are true outdoor museums

Secretary of State with the Transport Ministry Ioan Cristian Savoiu argues that the optimization of railway transport can also be done by introducing a modern rail traffic management system that is aligned with European standards, Agerpres informs.

"Optimizing railway transport can also be done by introducing a modern rail traffic management system at European standards. We still have train stations that are true outdoor museums. Sidings and all traffic control mechanisms are manual, from back when the station was established. The stations have automation programmes, which also cost money. And they must be correlated with the traffic management systems," the State Secretary told AGERPRES.

According to him, Romania will not have "a modern, attractive and flexible railway traffic until it makes reforms related to the railway infrastructure."

In respect to the increase in traffic speed, he explained that it is in close correlation with traffic management, the improvement of traffic management, the introduction of modern systems and standards that are already implemented at the EU level, "but that must also be installed at the level of the railway infrastructure in terms of installations."

"These things are developing step by step and corridor by corridor, on the priorities set by the EU. The important thing is that things are moving, there is funding, there are programmes, there are projects, and there are concrete actions that are being taken and which undergo implementation," Secretary of State Ioan Cristian Saoiu concluded.

The Secretary of State attended, in Iasi, the events organized, between 15-19 November, within the "Romanian Geodesy Week," which was organized by the Geodesists' Union of Romania (UGR) and the "Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University of Iasi (TUIASI). The event gathered professionals from the area of cadastral survey, geodesy, topography, cartography and related areas.