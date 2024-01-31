Multiple records in 2023 at BVB: capitalization of over 300 bn RON, indices at historical highs

The year 2023 was a chapter of unprecedented performances for the capital market in Romania, recording historical highs on several levels, such as the value of transactions with shares and bonds, average daily liquidity, stock market indices, the value of market of the companies, reads a press release from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, one of the key moments of 2023 was the successful completion of the largest stock listing in Europe, namely Hidroelectrica, worth 9.3 billion RON (1.8 billion euros). This listing strengthened the BVB's position in the European financial landscape and generated a significant wave of interest and confidence in the Romanian capital market, the document emphasizes.

At the end of 2023, the main BET index reached the level of 15,371 points, reflecting an increase of 31.79% compared to the previous year.

"In a moment of reference, on December 8, the main index exceeded the threshold of 15,000 points for the first time in history", the press release informs.The BET-TR index ended the year at a level of 31,745 points, marking an increase of 39.93% compared to the last trading day of the previous year, a performance which, according to BVB, reflects not only the evolution of share prices, but also the total impact of the dividends paid by the component companies of the index."Another significant achievement in 2023 was surpassing the liquidity record recorded in 2022. The total value of transactions on all markets and for all types of financial instruments exceeded the value of 38 billion RON, marking a notable increase of 58% compared to the previous year. The number of 1.977 million transactions made by investors across all markets in 2023 represents an unprecedented level since 2007. In particular, the number of equity transactions on the Main Market reached 1.46 million transactions, demonstrating the interest asset of the investors", reports BVB.Last year, two companies were listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange following successful listing offers: Hidroelectrica on the Main Market and Millenium Insurance Broker on AeRO.