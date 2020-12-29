Municipalities' body criticises gov't intention to adopt Ordinance on fiscal-budgetary measures without consulting associative structures

The Association of Romanian Municipalities (AMR) criticises the Government's intention to adopt in Wednesday's sitting an emergency ordinance on a set of fiscal-budgetary measures, without consulting the administrative structures of the local public administration, as required by law.

"The Administrative Code states the obligation of the central public authorities to consult the associative structures of the local public administration on any draft piece of legislation that directly concerns the local public administration. In urgent situations, the consultation period is 10 working days. We note with disappointment that the 'unhealthy practices' of previous governments were quickly appropriated by the Citu Government. The draft OUG proposed for adoption, without consulting the AMR and the other associative structures, thus transforms a tool of dialogue between two equal partners (central administration - local administration) into a formal act, designed to mimic compliance with the law, but in fact violating its letter and spirit," reads a release sent by AMR.

According to the source, the adoption of an emergency ordinance "which changes more than 20 pieces of legislation", with impact in various areas, such as local budgets, taxation, social assistance, education, payroll, health, work, etc., "without minimum respect" of the rules in the field of transparency and dialogue with associative structures, is likely "to trigger an alarm about the Government's ability to achieve the reform of the state", as it assumed through the programme of government.

"The institutional dialogue is not an option of a minister or a public servant of the ministry, but a legal obligation of the Romanian Government, as set out in both the Administrative Code and the European Charter of Local Self-Government, and the Association of Romanian Municipalities will not leave unsanctioned, publicly and legally, the slippages from this obligation," the AMR states.

The document is signed by the AMR President, Cluj-Napoca City Mayor Emil Boc, as well as by 30 other mayors, on behalf of the AMR Steering Committee.