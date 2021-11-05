Museum of Romanian Peasant hosts Fair of Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel Feast

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant is hosting, Friday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 18:00 hrs, the Fair of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel Feast, with 50 craftspersons, antique dealers and artists invited to take part, informs a press release from the museum sent to Agerpres.

One can find and buy ceramic objects, fabrics, icons, ornaments, wooden objects, but also "edibles", such as honey, cakes, gingerbread, herbs, brandy, natural juices, fruits and vegetables.

Visitors are also invited to browse, read and enrich their library with museum publications: books on ethnological themes, object books, albums or 'Martor (Witness)' magazine.

Access to the event is based on the "green certificate", the organizers calling for compliance with the rules of distancing and responsibility for their own health and the health of others.

From a religious point of view, November is centered on the feast of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel.

The first week of the month is popularly called the Stubble Week, because it is the week in which the autumn sowing ends and the plowing of the stubble for spring sowing begins, while the second week is centered on the feast of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel, with their swords and protective powers over humans and flocks of sheep.

In the Romanian religious folklore, between the two archangels, Archangel Michael is the more revered, as he is said to carry the keys of heaven, is an ardent fighter against the devil and watches over the sick, if they are destined to live, being also a ruler of the air, alongside prophet Elijah.

On the Saturday before the day of Saints Michael and Gabriel, celebrations are held to commemorate the dead, and godchildren go to their godparents with round braided bread rings.