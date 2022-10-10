Nat. Library director: IntMin Bode's doctoral thesis not classified, will be soon released to the public

Director of the National Library of Romania, Adrian Cioroianu, announced on Monday that the doctoral thesis of Interior Minister Lucian Bode titled "Energy security and resource management at the beginning of the 21st century; Romania in the current European context" will be made available in the coming days for the public to see and that "not for a moment has it been classified".

"Minister L.N. Bode's book is kept at the National Library of Romania, it wasn't classified for a moment, but was just in the normal data processing flow. As a matter of exception, I ordered that this book be processed with priority, so that a copy will be available to the public starting the next days. In the normal workflow, the book would have been processed in the next 6-8 weeks," Cioroianu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres informs.

He added that of the seven copies put out, four will go to the Bucharest Academy Library and the Central University Libraries in Cluj, Iasi and Timisoara.

"The remaining three copies, just like in the case of any other book, will be assigned as follows: one copy enters the Intangible Legal Deposit, one copy is available for consultation on the shelf, and one copy is intended for exchange with other libraries. Every month, some 1,800 - 2,500 book titles arrive at the National Library of Romania (I repeat: every month), each in seven copies, plus several hundred university textbooks and approximately 2,000 - 2,500 periodicals. Needless to say that their processing and transport throughout the country are very time-consuming," Cioroianu explained.

According to him, the National Library is "just the keeper of the books and has no verification, validation or control responsibility".

Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Culture Committee, Save Romania Union MP Iulian Bulai, invited National Library director Adrian Cioroianu to Parliament on Monday to discuss the "current obstruction" to accessing the doctoral theses kept at the library and identify legal and administrative solutions to this situation.