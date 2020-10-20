National Bank issues gold, silver coins dedicated to Alexandru Ioan Cuza's 200th anniversary

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) released on Monday through its regional branches in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Iasi and Timisoara a gold and a silver coin dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the birth of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the institution said in a release, according to AGERPRES.

Featured on the obverse of the coins are the image of the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Palace in Ruginoasa with the inscription "ROMANIA" in a concentric arc, Romania's coat of arms, the face value of 500 LEI for the gold coin and 10 LEI for the silver coin, respectively, and the year of issue "2020".

Shown on the reverse of both coins is the portrait of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza with the arched inscriptions "ALEXANDRU IOAN CUZA" and the years of his life "1820-1873".

The gold and silver coin come in separate transparent methacrylate casings and are accompanied by presentation leaflets written in Romanian, English and French, which also include the issue's certificate of authenticity signed by the BNR governor and the central cashier.

The maximum mintage is 1,000 pieces for the gold coin and 5,000 for the silver coin.

The selling price is 10,400.00 lei, VAT excluded, for the gold coin, and 365.00 lei, VAT excluded, for the silver coin.

Both coins dedicated to Alexandru Ioan Cuza's 200th anniversary are legal tender in Romania.