National Bank of Romania forex reserves reach 42,851 million euros in August 2022

As of August 31, 2022, the foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 42,851 million euros, compared with 42,768 million euros on 31 July 2022, according to the bank.

During the month, there were 2,878 million euros worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with BNR; inflows into the Ministry of Finance's accounts; inflows into the European Commission's account and other.

At the same time, there were 2,795 million euros worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with BNR; interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other, told Agerpres.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to 5,714 million euros.

As of August 31, 2022, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at 48,565 million euro, compared with 48,519 million euros on 31 July 2022.

In September 2022, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately 382 million euros.