National Bank of Romania's forex reserves, down at 31,766 million euros in June, 2018

As of June 30, 2018, the National Bank of Romania's (BNR) foreign exchange reserves stood at 31,766 million euros, compared with 33,123 million euros as of May 31, 2018, according to a BNR press statement released on Monday.

In June, 2,495 million euros worth of inflows were recorded representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts (including the net amount of USD 950 million resulting from the issuance and the partial early redemption of some USD-denominated Eurobonds by the Ministry of Public Finance), and other.Also, 3,852 million euros worth of outflows were recorded representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt (including the repayment of the principal and interest payments on the Ministry of Public Finance's EUR-denominated bond issue totalling 1,597.50 million euros) and other.The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to 3,583 million euros.On 30 June 2018, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at 35,349 million euros, compared with 36,842 million euros on May 31, 2018.The payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately 115 million euros.