National Bank of Romania will put into circulation gold and brass collector coins dedicated to the Completion of the Great Union – King Ferdinand I, the Unifier

Pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 312/2004 on the Statute of the National Bank of Romania, as of 27 August 2019, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, gold and brass collector coins, along with a brass circulation coin, dedicated to the Completion of the Great Union – King Ferdinand I, the Unifier.

The coins have the following technical characteristics:

Technical characteristics Collector coins Circulation coin Metal/face value gold/lei 500 brass (Cu 80 Zn 15 Ni 5 )/bani 50 brass Cu 80 Zn 15 Ni 5 /bani 50 Fineness 999‰ - - Shape round round round Diameter 35 mm 23.75 mm 23.75 mm Weight 31.103 g 6.1 g 6.1 g Rim - 1.9 mm 1.9 mm Quality proof proof uncirculated Edge flat “ROMANIA” inscribed twice, with an asterisk separating the inscriptions “ROMANIA” inscribed twice, with an asterisk separating the inscriptions



Obverse of the gold coin: images of King Ferdinand I’s and Queen Maria’s first visit to Transylvania united to the Motherland, namely in Oradea, on 23 May 1919, the inscription “ROMANIA” in an arc, the face value “500 LEI”, the coat of arms of Romania and the year of issue “2019”.

Obverse of the brass collector coin: images of King Ferdinand I’s and Queen Maria’s first visit to Transylvania united to the Motherland, namely in Oradea, on 23 May 1919, the inscription “ROMANIA” in an arc, the face value “50 BANI”, the coat of arms of Romania, the year of issue “2019” and the letter “N” inscribed in a circle, as a distinctive sign of the collector coin.

Obverse of the brass circulation coin: images of King Ferdinand I’s and Queen Maria’s first visit to Transylvania united to the Motherland, namely in Oradea, on 23 May 1919, the inscription “ROMANIA” in an arc, the face value “50 BANI”, the coat of arms of Romania and the year of issue “2019”.

Reverse (common to all coins): the portrait of King Ferdinand I and the inscriptions “FERDINAND I” and “INTREGITORUL” in an arc.

The mintage is:

- 500 gold coins;

- 50,000 brass collector coins;

- 5,000,000 brass circulation coins.

The selling prices are as follows:

- lei 9,340.00, VAT excluded, for the gold coin, including the leaflet;

- lei 10.00, VAT excluded, for the brass collector coin with face value of bani 50.

The gold and brass collector coins and the circulation coins dedicated to the Completion of the Great Union - King Ferdinand I, the Unifier are legal tender on the territory of Romania.

The gold and brass collector coins dedicated to the Completion of the Great Union - King Ferdinand I, the Unifier will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi and Timişoara.

The circulation coins dedicated to the Completion of the Great Union - King Ferdinand I, the Unifier will be put into circulation through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi and Timişoara, when making cash payments to credit institutions/the State Treasury.