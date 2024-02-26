National Bank puts into circulation silver coin on 270 years since birth of Gheorghe Sincai

As of 26 February 2024, the National Bank of Romania puts into circulation, for numismatic purposes, a silver coin dedicated to 270 years since the birth of Gheorghe Sincai.

According to a National Bank of Romania press release, the obverse of the coin depicts a period image of Blaj featuring the Greek-Catholic Cathedral and part of the public school, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the coat of arms of Romania, the face value '10 LEI' and the year of issue '2024'.

The reverse presents Gheorghe Sincai's portrait and name and his birth and death years, i.e. '1754' and '1816'.

The silver coins, housed in transparent plastic capsules, will be accompanied by leaflets featuring a presentation of the numismatic issue, as well as by certificates of authenticity, in Romanian, English and French. Each certificate of authenticity bears the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The maximum mintage is 5,000 silver coins. The silver coins dedicated to 270 years since the birth of Gheorghe Sincai are legal tender on the territory of Romania.

The coins will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.