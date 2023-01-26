National Institute for the Study of Totalitarianism: Holocaust - consequence of racial ideology

The Holocaust represents the direct consequence of a racial ideology, in the name of which an "industry of death" was created, the representatives of the National Institute for the Study of Totalitarianism (I.N.S.T.) of the Romanian Academy conveyed in the message on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, told Agerpres.

The National Institute for the Study of Totalitarianism paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust. According to a press release from this institute sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the Nazi camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau is "one of the many places of death, built by the terror industry" to achieve the "Final Solution", that is, the extermination of the Jews, because they were considered a "inferior race".

I.N.S.T. considers cultivating the memory of the Holocaust as a fundamental part of the activity of promoting and defending democratic values. Combating anti-Semitism, through historical studies and scientific events aimed at bringing to light the historical truth, is an objective assumed by the National Institute for the Study of Totalitarianism, according to the institute's representatives.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was chosen by the United Nations General Assembly to mark the liberation of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945.

I.N.S.T. welcomes the choice by the United Nations for this year of the theme "Home and Belonging", which "highlights the multidimensional human needs of victims of crimes, atrocities and the dangers of hate speech, anti-Semitism, distortion and denial of the Holocaust."