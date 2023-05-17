National Museum of Roma History and Culture to be established after 33 years of democracy

National Minorities MP Catalin Manea said on Wednesday that after 33 years of democracy, the Roma minority will finally have a National Museum of Roma History and Culture, an institution that will contribute to the knowledge of historical truths related to this minority.

"The Senate has adopted the legislative proposal on the establishment of the National Museum of Roma History and Culture in Romania, a bill that I initiated as a representative of the Roma minority in Parliament, along with 47 other fellow senators and deputies. This way I would like to thank all my colleagues who have supported this extremely important bill for our Roma community. The establishment of the National Museum of Roma History and Culture will contribute to the knowledge of some historical truths of the Roma such as the almost half a millennium of slavery in the Romanian provinces and the deportation of the Roma during the Antonescu regime. The museum will be that institution through which we will be able to show all the citizens of this country our cultural, social, political and historical contribution to the development of this country," MP Catalin Manea told AGERPRES.

Moreover, Manea added, the role of this museum is to contribute to educating future generations in the spirit of promoting knowledge, mutual respect and good coexistence between the majority population and citizens belonging to the Roma minority.

"Here we are, after 33 years of democracy, the Roma minority will finally have a National Museum of Roma History and Culture (...) We have support in the Chamber of Deputies, because there are many fellow co-initiators, and this bill that was voted by the Senate will surely pass the Chamber of Deputies," said the MP.

The Senate adopted on Monday the legislative proposal on the establishment of the National Museum of Roma History and Culture in Romania, an institution under the National Agency for Roma.

There were 98 votes in favour and 11 abstentions.

According to the draft, the museum aims to present and promote the history, culture and traditions of the Roma in Romania, to raise awareness at home and abroad of the contribution of this national minority to the evolution and modernisation of Romanian society over time, to protect the memory of the victims of the enslavement and deportation to Transnistria, and to combat racism and discrimination.

The patrimony of the museum is composed of collections of pieces and documents, constituted by the Partida Romilor Pro-Europa (Roma Pro-Europe Party) Association, member of the Council of National Minorities, in collaboration with other public or private institutions, non-governmental organisations from the country and abroad, as well as pieces coming from transfers, donations and acquisitions, according to the law.

The tasks of the museum are the collection of documents and documents on the history of the Roma; the drawing up, coordination of educational and research programmes and/or projects, training and education internships in the specific area; carrying out studies and research, at home and abroad, to deepen the knowledge of the history of the Roma, the enslavement and deportation in Transnistria; organisation of scientific research activities, conferences, exhibitions, exchanges of experience and seminars with informative-educational character, including through international collaboration and participation; editing and publication of studies, books, articles, correspondence, photographic and multimedia memory, collections of documents, photographic albums on the history of Roma, the enslavement and deportation in Transnistria.

The Senate is the first chamber notified, the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making body for this bill. AGERPRES