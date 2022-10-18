National Strategy for Sport draft, presented at Victoria Palace

The new National Strategy for Sport motivates the high performance and aims to develop and modernise the infrastructure in the area, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca who participated on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, in the presentation of this document's draft.

According to a release of the Government, Sport Minister Eduard Novak presented, within the Inter-ministerial Working Group, the final draft of the strategic document, this stage preceding the public debate.

"The drawing up of the national strategy for sport is one of the objectives of the governing programme and it is important to provide, at the Government level, a clear development and modernisation outlook for the Romanian sport. The Romanian athletes gave us many satisfactions through the results obtained in European and international competitions. The school must be at the basis of the sport performance pyramid. Through decentralization we will provide local authorities with the tools they need to offer the community the basic infrastructure for practicing sports. Alongside the Romanian Olympic and Sport Committee and other institutional partners, the Sport Ministry will have to find the best support formulas, especially from the view of funding mechanism, in order to capitalise, as best as possible, on the potential and motivation of Romanian athletes to perform at high level," the PM stated within the meeting.

The 2022-2032 Strategy for Sport represents the framework-document which establishes the development vision and major directions, having as main function the directing and coagulation of all efforts, resources and actions undertaken in a coherent direction, which positions sport as a national priority.

"The drafting of a national strategy for sport represents an opportunity for Romania, and the need of such an initiative and some clear objectives has been intensely felt over the past 30 years. The National Strategy for Sport is based on three development pillars: community sport, sport in education and professional sport. We will continue the dialogue with our partners because, at the end of the debate period, we can have a stable, viable and useful document to achieve the proposed objectives," Sport Minister Novak stated, as quoted in the release.

According to the Government release, among the most important strategic objectives there are making a priority out of traditional Olympic sports, which brought results to Romania, the creation of a predictable and transparent sport system, decentralizing the sport structures and bases from the state-owned structures and funding the primary federations based on some long-term strategies, with final goals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as intermediate objectives. AGERPRES