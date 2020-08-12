National Television Broadcaster - co-producer and official partner of 'George Enescu' International Competition 2020

Romania's National Television Broadcasting Corporation announces that it is co-producer and official partner of the "George Enescu" International Competition and invites viewers to watch its broadcasts and shows dedicated to this edition of the event.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the public TV broadcaster will cover on its main channels, but also in the online environment, all the events that will constitute the 17th edition of the "George Enescu" International Competition.

All the recordings submitted by competitors will be published on the competition's website - www.festivalenescu.ro.

In the context of the situation generated by the pandemic, in order to protect the health of the young musicians, of the juror artists, the public and the organizing team, this year's edition of the "George Enescu" International Competition will be organized in two distinct phases.

The first two stages of the competition will take place online in September, according to the initial calendar, and the semifinals and finals of each section will be rescheduled for May 2021, at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. Thus, the first phase will take place between August 29 and September 20 and will include the recitals of the candidates from the first two stages of the competition, and the second phase will take place between May 12 and 23 2021 and will include the semifinals and finals of the three instruments - violin, cello and piano.

Officially launched in September 1958, as part of the first edition of the 'George Enescu' International Festival, the International Competition came as an extension of the vibration that Enescu propagated in the music world everywhere.

Starting with 1958, the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation took over and partially or fully aired all the events of the "George Enescu" Festival and International Competition, and from 2001 until now, TVR has become the main broadcaster and promotion partner of this prestigious event.