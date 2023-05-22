National Trade Union Bloc warns that other sectors could also go on strike

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) expresses its solidarity with all teachers who are on general strike as of Monday and warns that several BNS-affiliated trade union organizations are preparing for strike, discontent with the salaries in the system and the political decisions of recent years.

According to the cited source, other sectors may also go on strike in the coming period, with court clerks, auxiliary personnel of courts and probation counselors being just some of the socio-professional categories warning with a strike. From 2018 to date, they have not received a single cent in salary increases, despite the rampant inflation that has steadily eroded their incomes over the past five years.

However, they claim that politicians are currently settling "an impressive list" of political decisions that have punished workers and rewarded capital.

Last but not least, the BNS warns that flawed fiscal policy significantly limits the government's ability to deliver quality public services, and a change in political attitude towards Romania's tax and budget system is needed.

"There is no more room and no more time to hide behind mere speeches or party doctrine, while the realities are grim: while wage earners are going poor or deciding to leave the country, capital is stimulated to accumulate and export huge profits," reads the BNS appeal to the leaders of the governing coalition.AGERPRES