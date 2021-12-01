Nationhood celebration with Triumphal Arch military parade

About 1,500 servicemen and experts of the National Defense Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service and the Special Guard and Protection Service, as well as foreign troops paraded today with over 100 pieces of hardware on Bucharest's Kiseleff Boulevard and beneath the Triumphal Arch in celebration of Romania National Day. The newest equipment acquired by the Romanian Army, the M142 HIMARS high-mobility artillery rocket systems and the Patriot missile batteries, were displayed in public for the first time on this occasion. Also, over 30 aircraft performed a flyover, agerpres reports.

The start of the event was given by the salute to the Battle Flag and the review of the Guard of Honor by President Klaus Iohannis, after which the national anthem was played.

The head of the state laid a wreath at the Triumphal Arch and a moment of silence was observed in the memory of the heroes fallen on the battlefields.Attending the military parade were Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, members of the government, heads of institutions, politicians, representatives of the diplomatic corps and religious denominations, veterans. The event closed with the performance of the military marching band.