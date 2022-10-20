'NATO and war in Ukraine' international conference to be organised in Iasi by National Defence College Foundation

Regional and global security changes in the context of the war in Ukraine and the NATO dynamics will represent the main topics of discussion within the international conference called "NATO and the war in Ukraine," which will be organised in Iasi by the National Defence College Foundation.

The event, carried out in partnership with the Iasi City Hall, will take place on Friday, 21 October, as of 10:00hrs, at the Culture Palace.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana will deliver a message in the beginning of the conference, thus, accepting an invitation extended by President of the National Defence College Foundation Cristian Petcu.

Teodor Melescanu, Ioan Mircea Pascu, Liviu Muresan and Anatoly Kruglasow will deliver lectures within the event.

"The organisation of this conference by the National Defence College Foundation, 29 years since its establishment, aims to debate in the public space a topical and major importance issue for Romania, in agreement with the Foundation's mission and strategy. The new approaches regarding the security context are not directly related only to the states' concern to protect its citizens against military aggression, but to the need to also find solutions which can lead to prosperity, democratic development and protection of human rights," according to a release of the the National Defence College Foundation sent on Thursday. AGERPRES