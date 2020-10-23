NATO Dep Sec Gen Geoana:Glad to see increasingly more Romanian professionals in important international positions

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana welcomed the election of Romanian diplomat Cosmin Boiangiu as head of the European Labor Authority, according to AGERPRES.

"I am glad to see increasingly more Romanian professionals in important international positions," the NATO official wrote on his Facebook page, congratulating fellow national Boiangiu on the new job.

Boiangiu, who has been serving since 2016 as Romania's deputy permanent representative to the EU, was elected with a broad majority European Labor Authority executive director following the vote held on Thursday by the agency's Management Board.

The European Labor Authority, an EU agency created a year ago, is mainly tasked with ensuring that EU rules on labor mobility and social security coordination are enforced in a fair, simple and effective way, and with fostering cooperation for the effective enforcement of the rules.

Mircea Geoana was appointed last year NATO Deputy Secretary General, the highest position in the Alliance hierarchy held by a Romanian. Also, the former head of the National Anti-corruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi was appointed as the first European chief prosecutor, heading the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) that was officially inaugurated this September.