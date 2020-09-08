NATO Deputy Secretary-General Geoana: NATO is ready for second wave of the pandemic

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is ready for a possible second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and has a plan to support allies in case of need, the Deputy Secretary-General of NATO Mircea Geoana stated on Tuesday.

He sent a video message to the participants in the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy."NATO is ready for a possible second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and has a plan to support the allies, our partners, with a stock of medical supplies, an acquisition fund for medical equipment, so that we are prepared at all times for a more difficult situation," said the NATO official.He also spoke about NATO's priorities during the pandemic."NATO's main priority was to get sure that this health and economic crisis won't turn into a security crisis, that our forces remain vigilant and that we are ready at all times to defend all of our allies, a billion citizens that is, against any threat, so this is what we do every day and this is the most important thing," Mircea Geoana pointed out.