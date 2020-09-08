NATO Deputy Secretary-General Geoana: NATO is ready for second wave of the pandemic

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is ready for a possible second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and has a plan to support allies in case of need, the Deputy Secretary-General of NATO Mircea Geoana stated on Tuesday.He sent a video message to the participants in the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy.
"NATO is ready for a possible second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and has a plan to support the allies, our partners, with a stock of medical supplies, an acquisition fund for medical equipment, so that we are prepared at all times for a more difficult situation," said the NATO official.
He also spoke about NATO's priorities during the pandemic.
"NATO's main priority was to get sure that this health and economic crisis won't turn into a security crisis, that our forces remain vigilant and that we are ready at all times to defend all of our allies, a billion citizens that is, against any threat, so this is what we do every day and this is the most important thing," Mircea Geoana pointed out.