President Klaus Iohannis received NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday.

Read also: Informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers (Gymnich), in Bucharest

The two will hold face-to-face and official talks, and at the end of the meeting they will hold a joint press statement.

The NATO Secretary General attended the informal meeting of Defense ministers from the member states of the European Union, held in Bucharest on Wednesday evening.

AGERPRES .