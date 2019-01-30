Informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers (Gymnich), in Bucharest

The Foreign Affairs ministers of the European Union member states meet in Bucharest on Thursday and Friday at an informal meeting (Gymnich), in the context of Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Read also: Romania's automotive market up approx.20pct in 2018; automotive deliveries stand at 187,276 units

The meeting is hosted by Foreign Affairs minister Teodor Melescanu and will be chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Vice-President of the European Commission.

The agenda of the meeting will include two working sessions where ministers will discuss topical themes on the European and international agenda.

A working session with foreign ministers from candidate countries for EU membership is also scheduled.

Traditionally, David McAllister, Chairman of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET), is invited to attend the event.

AGERPRES .