NATO2022 Bucharest/ President Iohannis to welcome NATO's Stoltenberg

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday, November 28.

According to the Presidential Administration, the official welcome ceremony will take place at 16:15hrs, local, and it will be followed by one-on-one talks, at the end of which the two officials will hold a joint news conference.

Also on Monday after-noon, Iohannis is scheduled to attend the Munich Leaders Meeting, where he will give a speech.

Stoltenberg will be in Romania November 28-30 to preside over a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, an event that takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, on Tuesday, he will participate in the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum, where he will give a speech.

According to NATO, Stoltenberg will also have meetings with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

On Tuesday, the NATO official will meet Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.