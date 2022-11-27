 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

NATO2022 Bucharest/ President Iohannis to welcome NATO's Stoltenberg

Klaus Iohannis Lituania

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday, November 28.

According to the Presidential Administration, the official welcome ceremony will take place at 16:15hrs, local, and it will be followed by one-on-one talks, at the end of which the two officials will hold a joint news conference.

Also on Monday after-noon, Iohannis is scheduled to attend the Munich Leaders Meeting, where he will give a speech.

Stoltenberg will be in Romania November 28-30 to preside over a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, an event that takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, on Tuesday, he will participate in the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum, where he will give a speech.

According to NATO, Stoltenberg will also have meetings with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

On Tuesday, the NATO official will meet Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.